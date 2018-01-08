8 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Arrested After Hostage Situation At Parents' House

Police in Brandwacht near Mossel Bay in the Western Cape have arrested a 39-year-old man on multiple charges of attempted murder following a hostage situation at his parents' house on Sunday.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the hostage situation unfolded around 09:00 on Sunday morning after the suspect fired a number of shots inside the house.

"Our members were dispatched to the scene after 09:00 this morning. Later the Da Gamaskop members were joined by POPS and hostage negotiators to try and resolve the situation. Various efforts to resolve the matter were unsuccessful," he said.

"Later though, he released his parents and brother, unharmed."

The man then fired various shots at police members with different calibre firearms.

Pojie said there were no casualties during the incident, but only damage to police and emergency vehicles.

"Later we dispatched our Special Task Force who managed to defuse the situation just after 18:00 [on Sunday]. The suspect was overpowered and restrained whereafter he was taken into custody," Pojie said.

"Our forensic experts are on scene with detectives to search for firearms and ammunition."

Pojie said the man was expected to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court this week on attempted murder charges, as well as other charges that might be added later on.

Source: News24

South Africa

