Angola: Tax Police Seize Six Million Kwanzas

Luena — At least 5,996 million kwanzas and USD 100 were seized in 2017 by the Fiscal Police Unit, in illegal possession of national and foreign citizens in the province of Moxico, against 19,933 million kwanzas confiscated, in 2016.

The seizures took place during the crossing of the border, highlighting the Luau, which connects with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to the commander of that Fiscal Police Unit, Superintendent Fernando Tchiara, in statements to Angop on Saturday.

According to the police officer, that border registered a large migratory movement, estimated at 26,189 national and foreign citizens of various ages and social extracts, who some of them used the border of the High Zambezi and Bundas to reach Zambia.

During this period, 3.140 liters of fuel (diesel), 590 bags of wheat, 110 bags of cement and a car were also seized in the fight against smuggling in the municipality of Luau.