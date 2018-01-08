8 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Traffic Official Nabbed for Corruption and Extortion

Tagged:

Related Topics

A principal provincial inspector of the Gauteng Traffic Department is expected to appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Monday after he was arrested for corruption and extortion.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the 57-year-old was arrested in a sting operation by the RTMC's national traffic anti-corruption unit and the SAPS' Gauteng organised crime unit.

"The arrest followed a complaint received through the RTMC's hotline with allegations that the officer was removing motor vehicle licence discs and taking driving licences from motorists on the pretext that they had committed a traffic offence," said Zwane.

Zwane said the victims would then be instructed to deliver money to the officer at the regional offices in exchange for their documents.

"A number of driving licences and motor vehicle discs were found during a search conducted at his offices. Attempts will now be made to obtain statements from owners of these documents," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Man Arrested After Hostage Situation At Parents' House

Police in Brandwacht near Mossel Bay in the Western Cape have arrested a 39-year-old man on multiple charges of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.