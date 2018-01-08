South Africa: Traffic Official Nabbed for Corruption and Extortion

A principal provincial inspector of the Gauteng Traffic Department is expected to appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Monday after he was arrested for corruption and extortion.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the 57-year-old was arrested in a sting operation by the RTMC's national traffic anti-corruption unit and the SAPS' Gauteng organised crime unit.

"The arrest followed a complaint received through the RTMC's hotline with allegations that the officer was removing motor vehicle licence discs and taking driving licences from motorists on the pretext that they had committed a traffic offence," said Zwane.

Zwane said the victims would then be instructed to deliver money to the officer at the regional offices in exchange for their documents.

"A number of driving licences and motor vehicle discs were found during a search conducted at his offices. Attempts will now be made to obtain statements from owners of these documents," he said.

