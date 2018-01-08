South Africa: Play Washed Out At Newlands

Intermittent rain throughout the day ruled out play on the third day of the first Test match between the Proteas and India at Newlands on Sunday.

Weather permitting, play will start at 10h30 on Monday morning with extra time to be made up during the day.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the following arrangements for the refund process for patrons who purchased tickets for today's play:

Ticketpro will refund everyone who paid via credit card, EFT or Snapscan via the Ticketpro system. This will be done from tomorrow.

Any person who paid cash or credit card at an outlet, or cash at the stadium, will have to take their tickets to the stadium for a refund.

These refunds will be done from the B Gate ticket office from Wednesday 10 January during normal business hours.

Source: Sport24