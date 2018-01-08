7 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Play Washed Out At Newlands

Tagged:

Related Topics

Intermittent rain throughout the day ruled out play on the third day of the first Test match between the Proteas and India at Newlands on Sunday.

Weather permitting, play will start at 10h30 on Monday morning with extra time to be made up during the day.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the following arrangements for the refund process for patrons who purchased tickets for today's play:

Ticketpro will refund everyone who paid via credit card, EFT or Snapscan via the Ticketpro system. This will be done from tomorrow.

Any person who paid cash or credit card at an outlet, or cash at the stadium, will have to take their tickets to the stadium for a refund.

These refunds will be done from the B Gate ticket office from Wednesday 10 January during normal business hours.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Traffic Official Nabbed for Corruption and Extortion

A principal provincial inspector of the Gauteng Traffic Department is expected to appear in the Pretoria Commercial… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.