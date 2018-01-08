7 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: National Police Officers Undergo Reform

Cabinda — At least 158 members of the National Police (PN) Provincial Command in Cabinda, retired on Friday after completing their mission in the corporation.

The commander of the corporation in Cabinda, commissioner, Eusébio de Almeida e Costa, acknowledged the determination, commitment and spirit of mission of the agents and officers reformed in an act held at the 11th Rapid Intervention Police Unit (PIR), in the framework of compliance of military service for peace, stability and security of the country and Angolans.

"They are examples and obligation on the basis of the regulation of the law. We hope the others here are also following the same path, "he said.

The retired were promoted to various military degrees.

