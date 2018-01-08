7 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cunene - Sexual Crimes Top Public Security Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondjiva — The cases of rape, jointly committed, are the highlights of the crime situation registered in the last seven days, by the provincial command of Cunene of the National Police.

The spokesman for the corporation, intendant Nicolau Tuvecalela said on Saturday that six of the 23 felonies reported were sexual crimes and rapes, seven were bodily offenses, five were thefts, three homicides, one was a gunshot threat and resistance against law enforcement officials.

Of the recorded sex crimes, it is reported the rape of two 17-year-old adolescents occurred in Ondjiva, committed by three citizens and another in Ombala -yo-mungo practiced by two. Among the victims are also three young people of 21, 25 and 27 years old.

He reported that police detained 25 citizens, nine of them for alleged involvement in rape cases.

Angola

Tax Police Seize Six Million Kwanzas

At least 5,996 million kwanzas and USD 100 were seized in 2017 by the Fiscal Police Unit, in illegal possession of… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.