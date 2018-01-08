Angola: Cunene - Sexual Crimes Top Public Security Report

Ondjiva — The cases of rape, jointly committed, are the highlights of the crime situation registered in the last seven days, by the provincial command of Cunene of the National Police.

The spokesman for the corporation, intendant Nicolau Tuvecalela said on Saturday that six of the 23 felonies reported were sexual crimes and rapes, seven were bodily offenses, five were thefts, three homicides, one was a gunshot threat and resistance against law enforcement officials.

Of the recorded sex crimes, it is reported the rape of two 17-year-old adolescents occurred in Ondjiva, committed by three citizens and another in Ombala -yo-mungo practiced by two. Among the victims are also three young people of 21, 25 and 27 years old.

He reported that police detained 25 citizens, nine of them for alleged involvement in rape cases.