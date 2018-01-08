South Africa: Rabada - Proteas Are 'Slightly Ahead'

Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada believes South Africa are "slightly ahead" in the first Test against India at Newlands.

At the end of day two, South Africa were 65/2 with a lead of 142 having bowled India out for 209.

Rain is expected on the third morning, but the game has moved along at such a fast rate that a result is almost certain at this stage.

Day two had two big talking points.

Dale Steyn injured his heel and was effectively ruled out of the series while Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya blasted 93 and then took two late wickets on Sunday to single-handedly get his side right back in this contest.

But Rabada, who cleaned up the tail to finish with impressive figures of 3/34, believes that South Africa are still in a good position.

"I reckon we're slightly ahead, but we're not going to get given anything. We're going to have to work hard," he said after the day's play, adding that South Africa's first innings lead off 77 could have been higher.

"We'll take it after what happened and the momentum they got," he said.

"Obviously we were hoping for a bigger lead, but that's just Test cricket. India are not just going to roll over and we understand that."

Rabada offered his sympathies to Steyn, who was playing his first Test match since 2016.

"He's just come back from injury so I'm just feeling very sympathetic for him. It's not a nice thing, but we have to find a way to win this Test match," he said.

It means that Rabada, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel will have to do the bulk of the damage in the second innings while spinner Keshav Maharaj holds up and end.

And while he looked in good touch on Saturday, Rabada says he still isn't at his best.

"My rhythm I feel is quite good," he said.

"I don't think I'm hitting my straps fully and I think I'm a bit inconsistent, but I think I'm there or thereabout."

