Angola: Benguela - New Housing Centers Gain School Units

Benguela — At least 104 classrooms come into operation in the academic year of 2018, to meet the academic population residing in the new housing centers located in the municipalities of Lobito and Baía Farta, with a view to serving 11,500 students of general, secondary and high technical education.

The information was released on Saturday by the provincial director of the Office of Education, Science and Technology, Evaristo Calopa Mario, who spoke at a press conference, to assess the actions developed in the academic year of 2017.

According to Evaristo Mário, the 104 classrooms were built under the Public Investment Program (PIP), approved by the Government in recent years.

The PIP contemplates the gradual construction of other school units in the circumscription, taking into account the needs of classrooms for the education system that point to 5,995 classrooms, with a view to attending and making possible the access of new students, fundamentally of those who still study outdoors, or in makeshift rooms.

In his view, with the start-up, this school year, which begins on 1 February, these school units will contribute to the expansion of the new base of training for citizens.

The official also announced the national school calendar of the general subsystem for the academic year / 2018 and the enrollment process that takes place in the second cycle and in the various school units for the attendance of grade 12 in the most several subsystems of education, whose process began on January 2 and ends on the January 12.