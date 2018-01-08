Angola: Bié - Deputy Governor Calls for Solidarity Among Young People

Cuito — The Bié deputy governor, Carlos Ulombe da Silva, on Saturday in Cuito urged social institutions to raise awareness among young people of the spirit of solidarity with vulnerable families hospitalized or affected by natural calamities.

Speaking at the end of the meeting he held with members of the Solidarity Youth Brigade from Luanda province, who donated blood at the provincial hospital, Carlos da Silva praised the organization's gesture, highlighting the fact that they left their jobs in solidarity with the suffering of families in the province.

He informed that the Solidarity Youth Brigade in Bié controls more than a thousand donors, highlighting the need for social institutions to raise awareness of society in order to strengthen unity and solidarity with the problems related to humanity.

To this end, the government continues to work with social institutions to increase the number of blood donors voluntarily in the province, to strengthen unity and cohesion, and above all to respond positively to the requests of the health units of the region with possible problems.