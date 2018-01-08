Luanda — In the wake of the controversy over the absence of 1º de Agosto athletes in the national team, considered unthinking by the vice president of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Adão Costa, the leadership of the military club faced the statements of this federative leader of sensationalists, deceived of falsehood and injurious to the dignity of the club.

The club belonging to the Angolan Armed Forces clarifies in a note published on its website that the two institutions, in a meeting, jointly analyzed the summoned players of 1º de Agosto and it was verified that there were two players by position: Natael and Paizo, two left wingers, Show and Macaia, two defenders, Nelson and Geraldo, two right wingers.

Due to the objectives of 1º de Agosto in the Afrocups, where it intends to reach the group stage in the league of the African champions clubs and coincidence of dates, it was agreed to leave out of the call one player from each position and the nine footballers would be four to integrate the training of the national team, namely Massunguna, Macaia, Bua to Paizo.

At the date scheduled for presentation of the athletes, all the participants were present for the medical examinations, except for the players who were not in Luanda: Massunguna on vacation in France and Paizo in Benguela attending his sick mother.

Despite this, Paizo telephoned FAF who dismissed him after expressing his concern.