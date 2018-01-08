7 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: CHAN - 1º De Agosto Considers False, Insulting Faf Leader Statement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — In the wake of the controversy over the absence of 1º de Agosto athletes in the national team, considered unthinking by the vice president of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Adão Costa, the leadership of the military club faced the statements of this federative leader of sensationalists, deceived of falsehood and injurious to the dignity of the club.

The club belonging to the Angolan Armed Forces clarifies in a note published on its website that the two institutions, in a meeting, jointly analyzed the summoned players of 1º de Agosto and it was verified that there were two players by position: Natael and Paizo, two left wingers, Show and Macaia, two defenders, Nelson and Geraldo, two right wingers.

Due to the objectives of 1º de Agosto in the Afrocups, where it intends to reach the group stage in the league of the African champions clubs and coincidence of dates, it was agreed to leave out of the call one player from each position and the nine footballers would be four to integrate the training of the national team, namely Massunguna, Macaia, Bua to Paizo.

At the date scheduled for presentation of the athletes, all the participants were present for the medical examinations, except for the players who were not in Luanda: Massunguna on vacation in France and Paizo in Benguela attending his sick mother.

Despite this, Paizo telephoned FAF who dismissed him after expressing his concern.

Angola

President Dismisses Salary Increase in Public Service

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, dismissed Monday the possibility in the moment, of a salary… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.