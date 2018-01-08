7 January 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Wrawler Courts Zee

By Tinotenda Samkange

Budding Afro-pop artist Martin Tshakalisa known as Wrawler on the showbiz scene has engaged top producer Ziggy Zee (real name Irah Manjengwa) of Black Material music to give a cutting edge to his just-released single titled, So Special.

In a unique fashion Wrawler, who hails from Waterfalls in Harare, has brought in a new flavour to the Afro-pop music after blending it with Hip Hop and Dancehall lyricism.

In an interview with The Standard Style Wrawler recalled his successful hip hop back in 2010 which was derailed by the emergence of Zimdancehall.

He said it was such competition which triggered the need to diversify and produce something different for his audience.

"When urban grooves lost flavour Hip Hop and Dancehall music came to life, but as time went by music was slowly becoming monotonous, therefore there was a need to shift and try something new to stay relevant" he said.

His producer Ziggy Zee said the duo met early last year and after identifying what they could bring out from their talents they started working on a project that differentiated them from the common afro-pop music.

"I was a Hip Hop artist before and after meeting with Wrawler I discovered he was good in something greater than just hip-hop alone. we ventured in a culture shift project and decided to merge our Hip Hop background with Afro pop beats so as to produce something different for the market" he said.

The track So Special is a dedication for love but the lyrics are packaged in a humorous manner. The first verse speaks about a beautiful woman whil the third verse is supercharged with emotion explaining just the beautiful nature of love.

"Since we started this project local promoters have been approaching and assisting with production costs. We have since engaged Bothwell Mteswa who is assisting a lot in the production of the coming album."

The track has since started to get airplay on local radio stations with some audiences lauding its potential in the market.

