Zimbabwe: Dawson Eyes Sables Coaching Job

FORMER Sables coach Brendan Dawson has expressed his desire to have another dance with the national 15s rugby side after applying for the job which fell vacant following the sacking of Cyprian Mandenge last year.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union advertised the Sables head coach job on December 28 with applications open until Wednesday and Dawson became the first coach to publicly confirm that he has submitted his application for the post.

Dawson led the Sables to the Africa Cup title in 2012 before agonisingly coming close to leading the side to the 2015 Rugby World Cup hosted by England.

The former Zimbabwe rugby captain said he was saddened by the current state of the flagship national rugby side but was confident he could lead the side to the 2019 edition of the global showpiece if given a second chance.

"Yes, I have thrown my hat in the ring for the Sables coaching job," Dawson told Standardsport in an interview yesterday.

"Obviously I'm saddened by the current state of the Sables having left the team ranked 25th in the world and third in Africa after taking over when we ranked 59th. Now we have fallen to 46th in the world and sixth in Africa so it's been bitterly disappointing to watch from the sidelines but I believe I still have a lot to offer to Zimbabwe rugby and if I'm given another opportunity I have a plan to make sure the Sables qualify for the World Cup," he said.

Dawson said the Sables had been handed a "golden" opportunity to qualify for next year's Rugby World Cup after being handed their first home tie against perennial nemesis Namibia for the first time in 17 years.

Ironically Zimbabwe's last victory against Namibia came at home in July 2001 when debutant wing Emmanuel Munyoro scored a winning try to secure a 27-26 victory for the hosts at Hartsfield Stadium in Bulawayo.

"I believe we have the best opportunity we have had in a very long time to qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan after being drawn to play Namibia at home,' he said.

Dawson led the Sables from 2007 until early 2016 and was one of the coaches to be interviewed when Mandenge presided over a disappointing campaign two years ago.

The then Nyararai Sibanda led ZRU excecutive in the end however decided to give Mandenge another chance although it did not lead to a change of fortunes as the Sables endured another dismal campaign in the 2017 Gold Cup.

Dawson will be hoping he gets the nod this time around although he faces an uphill task following reports that the new Aaron Jani-led ZRU excecutive board is targeting "someone who has coached a first-tier nation".

Other top coaches who have been linked with the vacant post include former South Africa coach Peter de Villiers, ex-New Zealand boss John Mitchell and British coach Collin Osborne, who was the Sables coach between 1993 and 1996.