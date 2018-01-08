Zimbabwe: Rupiah Banda Hails Mnangagwa

Former Zambian leader, Rupiah Banda has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a "courageous man" with potential to take Zimbabwe out of its current economic challenges as well as preserve the legacy of his predecessor, Robert Mugabe.

Banda who is in the country as a guest of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance ministries leader, Walter Magaya, said he had faith in the new political administration and heaped praise at the manner in which Zimbabweans conducted themselves during the transition period.

"We need to deepen democratic principles and the rule of law. We have strong institutions that support this. As neighbours, we must foster unity and fight for the economic emancipation of our people," Banda said.

The ex-president said his vision was to see a united Africa that focused on fighting poverty, war and terrorism while putting "positive energy to economic growth of its countries and cherishing the gift of peace".

Banda on Friday toured Magaya's various projects which include a factory, hotel and his rural home.

The former leader is said to be interested in going into business with Magaya. He graced Magaya's Friday church service where he was given a hero's welcome.

Magaya said the two were mulling possible investment partnerships in his planet Africa Projects that centre on mining, construction and agriculture.

Before attending the church service, Banda paid a courtesy call on Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices. Born in Zimbabwe to migrant Zambian parents, Banda has a soft spot for Zimbabwe.

His last visit to Zimbabwe was a few weeks back when he flew in for Mnangagwa's inauguration ceremony. Zimbabwe and Zambia have maintained cordial relations since the days of the liberation struggle.