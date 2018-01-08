Zimbabwe: Ngezi to Raid Dynamos Again

AMBITIOUS Premier Soccer League side Ngezi Platinum Stars are reportedly looking to raid Harare giants Dynamos one more time after it emerged that the Mhondoro based side has made highly rated defensive link man Tichaona Chipunza their top target in this transfer window.

The move for the out-of-contract star comes at a difficult time for the Glamour Boys, who are in financial quagmire after the anticipated US$200 000 Christian Epoupa deal to South African side Bidvest Wits fell through last week.

Epoupa's sale was set to give Dynamos some leverage to negotiate with a host of players whose contracts expired on December 31, Chipunza included.

That they also owe a number of their players in signing on fees and salaries is another minus on Dynamos' part.

On the other hand, Ngezi coach Tonderai Ndiraya was given a limitless transfer kitty as the club targets the league championship this season.

And Ngezi seem to have a special liking for Dynamos players and have ransacked their league rivals snapping up the likes of Godknows Murwira, Walter Mukanga, Dominic Mukandi, Kelvin Bulaji and Tichaona Mabvura to mention but a few.

A source at the Mhondoro-based club told Standardsport of the plot to bring Chipunza, one of Dynamos' best performers last season who is arguably one of the best natural defensive midfielders in the country at the moment.

"At the moment Chipunza is probably the best player at his position in the country and any coach would love to have him in their team. The coach wants the player and his name popped up in the board meeting at the club a few days ago. In fact the coach was supposed to meet the player this weekend but a family emergency came up on the side of the player. So he knows that this club wants him and the club also knows that his contract with Dynamos expired last week," said the source.

It is also understood that the board is reluctant to sign the player because of his attachment to Dynamos in spite of the fact that he is a free agent now.

There is likely going to be massive exodus of players, most of who will only know their fate this week with Dominic Mukandi among the first names on the list.

However, Dynamos president Keni Mubaiwa rubbished reports of Chipunza's imminent departure declaring that none of the players they had last season will be leaving as the club looks to angle for the league title after narrowly missing out last season.

"As Dynamos we are moving forward and we want to do better than we did last term so none of our players will be leaving. We have just five players out of contract and we have already started engaging them to commit to the club and they are willing," he said.

"We are aware that we owe them some moneys and we are looking to discuss a payment plan with the players and I don't foresee any challenge," Mubaiwa added.

The Dynamos supremo admitted that the breakdown of Epoupa's sale to Bidvest Wits was a major blow to the club coffers ahead of the new season.

"That was a major blow on our part considering the amount of money involved but for a club as big as us we always have a Plan B to opt for. And if you look at it this could be blessing in disguise if we keep Epoupa into the upcoming season. We have met as a club and we have discussed what we need to do to achieve out set goals this season," he said.

In light of their financial doldrums, Dynamos are set to resort to holding trials to beef up the squad this season.