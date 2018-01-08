Tanzania: Man Kills Wife, Kid Vanishes Away

Dar es Salaam — An accountant with Mbeya Regional Referral Hospital, Mr Lucas Lukule is in the run after allegedly killing his wife and children for what is believes to be love affairs, police has said.

Acting Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander, Benedict Kitalika, said on Sunday, January 7 that the killings occurred last night at the home of the accountant in Kimara, Dar es Salaam.

"It is true that a man who works as an accountant at Mbeya hospital known as Lucas, has killed a wife, child and her sister in-law. Preliminary reports we have got indicate there was misunderstanding where the man was accusing his wife of having extra marital affairs which resulted into the birth of their last child. So, he decided to kill them using a hoe," said Commander Kitalika.

Commander Kitalika added that after incident he left the message that police is using in its investigations.

He said they were tipped by neighbours who reported after they discovered no sign of presence of people in the house.

Those who have been killed have been named as Upendo, Lukule's wife, Magreth Samuel, the in-law and a one year old child.