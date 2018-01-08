Zambia: Chipolopolo Shine in Warm Up Match

The Zambia Men's Football National Team made short work of Division One outfit Circuit City beating them 5-1 in a practice match played at Nkoloma Stadium.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda's side is warming up for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) that kicks off on Saturday in Morocco.

Nyirenda fielded two streams of his final 23 member squad with midfielder Jack Chirwa netting a brace while Friday Samu, Lazarous Kambole and Alex 'Bazo' Ng'onga scored a goal each with Nathan Kazumba getting the consolation goal for Circuit City.

In what could a possible first stream Nyirenda started with Toaster Nsabata in goal while skipper Ziyo partnered Adrian Chama with Simon Silwimba and Fackson Kapumbu deployed as wingbacks.

In midfield Chirwa and Kondwani Mtonga were deployed in the engine room with Ernest Mbewe and Augustine Mulenga taking the flanks.

Zesco United striker Lazarous Kambole teamed up with Samu to complete the set up.

Nyirenda tinkered with the set up in the second stream introducing Moses Mapulanga in goal while the spine of the defence was hinged on Isaac Shamujompa and John Mwengeni with Lawrence Chungu and Donashano Malama operating on the left and right flanks respectively.

Chirwa retained his place in midfield with Larry Bwalya and Godfrey Ngwenya thrown in the fray.

Upfront Ng'onga was twinned with Martin Phiri offering another possible pairing in Morocco.

Zambia opens its CHAN campaign on Sunday with a tie against the Cranes of Uganda at the Grand Stade Marakech before engaging Ivory Coast four days later at the same venue while the final match will be against Namibia on January 22 in Casablanca.

FULL SQUAD:

(GOALKEEPERS)

Moses Mapulanga (Nkana), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

(DEFENDERS)

Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (both Power Dynamos), John Mwangeni (Nkana), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco) Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes),

(MIDFIELDERS)

Donashano Malama (Nkana), Kondwani Mtonga (Zesco United), Jack Chirwa, Mike Katiba (both Green Buffaloes), Larry Bwalya, Godfrey Ngwenya (both Power Dynamos, Augustine Mulenga, Ernest Mbewe (both Zanaco)

(STRIKERS)

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes), Alex Ng'onga (Power Dynamos), Martin Phiri (Zanaco), Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Chanda Mushili Lumwana Radiants)

(Source: FAZ Media)