Zambia: Cholera Curfew Imposed in Kanyama

CHOLERA vaccination in Lusaka is set to start on Wednesday and the high number of cholera deaths in Kanyama Township has prompted authorities to impose a seven-day curfew to help contain the epidemic.

Meanwhile, Lusaka yesterday recorded 90 new cholera cases compared to the 154 cases on Saturday.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya announced at a Press briefing in Lusaka yesterday that vaccination which starts Wednesday would first be administered in cholera epicentres, Chipata and Kanyama townships.

Dr Chilufya said effective yesterday, Government restricted movement of people in Kanyama from 18:00 hours to 06:00 hours to curb illegal trading in contaminated food stuffs and alcohol consumption, factors which accelerated the spread of the disease.

Dr Chilufya said some traders had been illegally selling food in Chinika area, but this should stop to enable defence and health officers fumigate the area at night to quell the disease which had affected normal life and the flow of business in Lusaka.

Kanyama had more than 200 shallow wells which were earmarked for burial as 30 per cent of the facilities were found to be contaminated while 800 area pit latrines would be disinfected.

Dr Chilufya said new cholera cases had dropped from 154 on Saturday to 90 cases yesterday and this comprised 35 children and 55 adults while three people were brought in dead in Kanyama, Chelstone and Chipata townships.

The minister urged Lusaka residents and in other areas to ensure they observed good hygiene because behavioral change was important in combating cholera while some food outlets that met hygienic conditions had been opened.

Dr Chilufya also described as fake rumours that Lusaka would be in a lock-down today (Monday) to allow Government conduct aerial spray as a measure to contain cholera.

Water and Sanitation minister Lloyd Kazhiya refuted claims that Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) was supplying contaminated water, stating the water utility firm was transporting 50,000 litres of fresh water to Lusaka.

Mr Kazhiya said the water supplied by LWSC was treated and generated from treatment plants hence allegations of contaminated water were false.

He said chlorine prices were expected to remain stable and urged businesses to desist from the practice of increasing the price of the commodity on account of the high demand.

Minister in the Vice-President's Office Sylvia Chalikosa announced that the Road Development Agency (RDA), Road Safety and Transport Agency and National Road Fund Agency had donated some items to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit all valued at K100,000.

Among the donated items towards the fight against cholera were wheel barrows, work suits, gumboots, gloves and shovels.