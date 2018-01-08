7 January 2018

By Jeromy Kadewere

Tigresses produced a hugely improved performance to beat Thunder Queens 45-41 in a high tempered Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League on Saturday at Blantyre Youth Centre.

The match saw both teams finishing with 6 players after Joana Kachilika and Sindi Simutowe were sent for an early shower. The two players were sent out after exchanging blows.

Tigresses were improved in defence, where Lauren Ngwira stood firmly and attack with Sindi Simutowe being the main architect in notching in baskets.

On the other side, Joana Kachilika led the way in defence while Chiku Kaminjolo tried her best to help her side.

In the first quarter, both teams breathed fire as they were neck to neck but Thunder Queens were more complacent upfront.

However, it must be noted that Thunder Queens defence which was led by Kachilika was impressive winning plenty of turnover ball that the attack turned into a constant stream of goals.

Despite boasting of a concrete defence, it did not stop Sindi Simutowe to manovure as she was ruthless under the posts.

Another player who Tigresses can applaud is Ellen Chibokho,who produced some eye-catching long-range finishing as Martha Dambo had difficulties in taming her.

However, physical approach led to tempers as players from both sides could be heard exchanging bitter words.

Things turned sour, when Joana Kachilika and Sindi Simutowe exchanged blows following bad tackles. This prompted the umpires to send the two players for an early shower.

Kukoma Diamonds are still on the summit table with 51 points,while Tigresses are coming second with 46 points. On third position is Thunder Queens with 42 points

