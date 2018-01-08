Namibia: Tug of War Ensues As Indongo Pens American Deal

THE MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy on Sunday remained mum over want-away star fighter Julius 'Blue Machine' Indongo reportedly signing an exclusive long-term promotional agreement with DiBella Entertainment.

On Friday, the American establishment, owned by US boxing promoter and television/film producer Louis John DiBella Jr, announced that Indongo was under their promotions, despite an ongoing legal battle over the fighter's promotional rights with Sunshine.

Sunshine promoter and trainer Nestor Tobias maintains he has an exclusive promotional contract with Indongo, and that the fighter's new associates must follow protocol in order to do business with the boxer.

"We made it clear that the issue is with our lawyers, and we will let the law take its course," Tobias told The Namibian Sport.

DiBella Entertainment, who count WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder as their most prominent client, said they can restore Indongo to his world-beating best - a level he reached with Sunshine between 2016 and 2017.

Relations with Tobias have soured since Indongo lost his IBF and WBA light-welterweight belts to WBC/WBO rival Terence 'Bud' Crawford in August last year, culminating in the Blue Machine's shock announcement that he had severed ties with his mentor in December.

Indongo reportedly feels short-changed by Tobias, and is seeking better rewards in the USA.

Whatever the outcome of Indongo's case, a defiant Tobias said there is still Sunshine aplenty at his gym.

"We are very excited about the new year. There are big projects in the pipeline. We will continue to produce world-class boxers and world champions to keep our country's flag flying high. That has always been our objective, and it has not changed," Tobias said.

Indongo believes he has made the best move for his career.

"I'm very happy for the opportunity to fight for DiBella Entertainment. I will make sure that I work hard in order to open doors for my fellow Namibians. It's an unexpected dream that turned into reality. DiBella Entertainment, I'm thrilled to continue my career and achieve my goals with your promotional push," Indongo told BoxingScene.com.

Likewise, DiBella sees the pact as a winning combination.

"I'm very excited to start working with Julius. Not only is he a former unified junior welterweight world champion, but also a true road warrior, winning titles in both Russia and Scotland," said Dibella, president of DiBella Entertainment. "He's very serious about becoming a world champion again, including moving his training camp to the US, and I look forward to working with him towards another world title opportunity."

Indongo shot to global prominence when he travelled to Moscow on 3 December 2016, and knocked out Russian Eduard Troyanovsky in the first round to capture the IBF and IBO junior welterweight world titles.

He followed that up with another dominant victory in Scotland four months later, scoring a dominant unanimous decision over Ricky Burns in Glasgow to wrap the WBA junior welterweight world title around his waist.

His whirlwind international crusade ended on 19 August after being knocked out in the third round by Crawford in the first four-belt world title unification bout since 2004.

That represents Indongo's only defeat to date.

The 34-year-old Namibian's new manager, Michael Carter, believes that Indongo's true potential is yet to be unlocked.

"We are confident that Indongo will regain every title he lost, and obtain the others he was pursuing. With the backing of a solid promotional company like DiBella Entertainment, we know that Indongo will once again become a dominant force in the junior welterweight division, and become an even greater source of pride to his Namibian fans and supporters," Carter noted.