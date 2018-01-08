South Africa: Agathangelou, Moonsamy Tons Flatten Warriors

Maiden centuries by Andrea Agathangelou and Rivaldo Moonsamy set the Titans on their way to a massive 104-run bonus-point win over the Warriors in the One-Day Cup clash at Willowmoore in Benoni on Sunday.

There were also three wickets for Tabraiz Shamsi (3/54) as the visitors were bundled out for 208 in pursuit of 313.

That total was built around opener Agathangelou's platform-laying innings and an attacking effort by No 3 Moonsamy after their side had won the toss and elected to bat first.

The former top-scored with 113 (124 balls, 9 fours, 4 sixes), his maiden ton in List A cricket and bettering his 94 scored while playing for North West against Eastern Province in provincial cricket way back in 2010/11.

Moonsamy, meanwhile, recorded his maiden ton at franchise level and second overall when he struck a breezy 107 (98 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes).

It enabled the Titans to amass 312 for seven. The pick of the away bowlers was Sisanda Magala after he claimed three for 65.

The Warriors made a decent attempt to chase down the total, particularly early on as Gihahn Cloete clubbed 82 (74 balls, 13 fours, 1 six).

The men from the Eastern Cape had reached 106 for two in the 19th over, but they then faded away badly.

Shamsi was the chief destroyer, but Junior Dala and Grant Thomson picked up two for 28 apiece as the Warriors fell apart.

Magala's 30 was the next best score with his side slumping to a third loss in four games.

