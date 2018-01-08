South Africa: Malan, Duminy Set Up Comfortable Cobras Win

Half-centuries by JP Duminy and Pieter Malan helped the Cape Cobras make it three One-Day Cup wins in a row after they cruised to a seven-wicket win over the Highveld Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Dane Paterson also played a key role at the Wanderers Stadium by taking three for 41 in an excellent bowling display that saw the hosts bowled out for 237 in 49.4 overs.

Opener Malan then hit 89 (111 balls, 12 fours), which was followed by a composed unbeaten 80 (111 balls, 6 fours) from Duminy as the visitors eased to victory with 17 balls remaining.

It was an excellent end result for the Cape side and ensued they remained joint-top of the table with the Titans, on whom they inflicted a first defeat just two days earlier.

The Lions had won the toss at the start, but their batting again failed to fire. Rassie van der Dussen top-scored with 65 (71 balls, 7 fours), but he lacked support.

Dwaine Pretorius (45) and Dominic Hendricks (40) made good starts, while Mangaliso Mosehle (27) and Hardus Viljoen (21 not out) also chipped in without failing to kick on.

It meant the hosts limped to a below-par total with two wickets each also for Rory Kleinveldt and Mthiwekhaya Nabe - both ending with two for 41.

A brisk 40 off 27 balls from Richard Levi set the tone for the visitors, and even though Beuran Hendricks (2/40) collected tidy figures, there was no stopping Malan and Duminy from sealing a relatively calm win.

Source: Sport24