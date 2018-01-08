Nigeria: Falana Calls On Govt to Release Detained Cameroonian Freedom Fighters

Foremost activist and lawyer, Femi Falana, has called on the federal government to release the Cameroonian freedom fighters who are demanding for independence in the southernern part of the country, Ambazonia.

The agitators who sought refuge in the country, were arrested by officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) who allegedly invaded their hotel in Abuja and arrested seven of them.

In a statement signed by Falana and made available to THISDAY, he said: "On Saturday, January 6, 2018, a team of armed officials of the DSS invaded Nera Hotel in Abuja and arrested seven leaders of the Southern region of Cameroon agitating for the independent state of Ambazonia.

"The arrested freedom fighters are: Mr. Sikiku Tabe, the leader of the group. Others are Professor Che Awasum, Mr. Nalowa Bih, a lawyer as well as Dr. Fidelis Che, Dr. Nfor Ngala Nfor, Dr. Henri Kumeng and Dr. Cornelius Kwanga. They have since been held incommunicado at an undisclosed place by the DSS. The detainees have been denied access to their lawyers, doctors and family members contrary to the provisions of the United Nations Minimum Standards for the Treatment of Prisoners."

Falana said since the Cameroonians entered Nigeria legitimately, their arrest and detention by the federal government cannot be justified under the law.

"As Africans the detainees are entitled to the human rights to personal liberty, freedom of association and freedom of expression guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution. Furthermore, their unquestionable and inalienable right to self determination is protected by article 20 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights which has been ratified by both Nigeria and Cameroon," he said.

Falana observed that having failed to crush the ideas which recently led to the demand for the state of Biafra by the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) the federal government should not attempt to provoke the marginalised people of Southern Cameroon by frustrating their legitimate demand for an independent state of Ambazonia, adding that since the federal government has not succeeded in completely defeating the dreaded Boko Haram sect it should not declare war on the people of Southern Cameroon and thereby further expose the displaced people of Bakassi to reprisal attacks.

"We are therefore compelled to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the immediate release of the detained Cameroonian freedom fighters without any further delay. Since Nigeria has no extradition treaty with Cameroon the Attorney-General of the Federation lacks the vires to initiate extradition proceedings under the Extradition Act (E25) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 for the extradition of the detained Cameroonian freedom fighters," Falana also said.

He also noted that although the federal government is under pressure from the Paul Biya regime to hand over the detainees to the security forces in Cameroon, it has to be realised that the detainees are entitled to reside or visit Nigeria without any molestation. To that extent, the federal government has no power whatsoever to hand them over to President Biya.

"The detained Cameroonian freedom fighters deserve to be released unconditionally from the unlawful custody forthwith. Instead of using the DSS to fight the proxy war of President Biya the federal government should direct the DSS and other security forces to collaborate with the Nigeria Police Force to fish out the criminal elements that have unleashed mayhem on the people of Benue State," Falana added.