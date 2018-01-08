Nigeria: Osinbajo Warns Against Politicising of Herdsmen Killings

Abuja — The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday cautioned Nigerians against politicising the herdsmen killings across the country as doing so could ignite unprecedented crisis.

Osinbajo made this known during an inter-denominational church service to mark the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

He explained that the warning has become imminent against the backdrop of rise in Boko Haram following the politicisation of the group at the early stage of their heinous activities.

The VP said: "We must recognise that as dangerous and as deadly and heartless as these killings are, there is also the danger of our allowing politics to play a part as this could lead to what we sometimes say 'pour petrol into an already burning fire.'

"We must not permit the politicisation of this tragedy. One of the reasons why for years Boko Haram thrive, was because of the politicisation of the insurgency.

"There were those who are planning to benefit politically from the tragedy and they painted the opposition then as the perpetrator."

He stressed: "We see some today who wants to benefit politically from the killing of women and children in Adamawa, Benue, Jos and several other places stoking the embers of ethnicity and religion.

"By their hate speeches, they want to fix the criminal acts of the few individuals on who thrives and hold people and they would want to create a religious crisis if they are allowed.

"Our obligations is to stop them from playing dangerous politics that could threaten our unity and stability just as we continue to enforce the peace in the troubled areas."

Osinbajo commended the military personnel, mostly the fallen heroes, adding that but for their efforts, Nigerians would not have been enjoying its current peace.

"I am especially honoured to be here today to join family and friends of our departed heroes to mark this day when we remember the incredible sacrifices that they made to fill the vacuum.

"Everyone of the men and women of our armed forces was killed in battle took the decision that they were prepared to lay down their lives for flag and country.

"An incredibly awful decision indeed, this promises was tested and found to have been faithfully made.

"Many died in circumstances so terrified, many have left behind so much but the greatest love is of the family that they left behind; wives, husbands, children, siblings and parents.

"We have seen in the past few years how this rights have been challenged by the mindless extremism of the Boko Haram in the North-east and how again our gallant military, the police and even the civilian population have risen jointly to rout these criminal combatants and restore peace to most communities in that zone.

"We have also seen even recently the killings that have resulted from the attacks of herdsmen and farmers and communities and also where farmers and communities have attacked herdsmen.

"The president has also in almost daily meetings and strategic sessions with relevant security and law enforcement agencies work to find lasting and enduring solution to this issues," he added.

Bishop of Jos Province of the Anglican Communion, Bishop Benjamin Kwashi, who represented the Primate Anglican Communion, Archbishop Nicholas Okoh, said the armed forces remain the one institution of hope of Nigerians.

He added: "The armed forces laid down their lives against the Boko Haram, against Fulani insurgency, against kidnappers, against men and perhaps women who do not wish this country well, many of them have died."