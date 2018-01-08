8 January 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Sokoto Approves 250 Solar-Powered Water Schemes

By Mohammed Aminu

Sokoto — The Sokoto State Government has awarded contract for the construction of 250 solar powered water schemes to be sited in rural areas across the 23 local government areas of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued to journalists in Sokoto by Malam Imam Imam, the spokesman of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

"The project is part of government's policy of opening up and improving standard of living in rural areas. It will be completed in three months and it is consisting of solar pumping system, control room, distribution system, borehole, 10,000-litre capacity tank and security fence.

"The breakdown of the placement in each local government area is as follows: Dange Shuni, Gada and Sokoto North Local Government Areas will have 14 of the schemes in different locations, Wurno Local Government Area will have 12 while 11 different locations will benefit from the scheme in Illela Local Government Area. The remaining 17 local government Areas will each get 10 of the schemes in their localities."

The statement added that both the location and nature of the project were executed following wide consultations with stakeholders at the grassroots level.

"The unique thing about this project is the level of participation of communities in planning for the constructions. Government will continue to engage the populace as it implements projects that have positive bearing on their lives.

"This project will increase access to safe drinking water and improve hygiene and basic sanitation in rural areas across the state," the statement added.

