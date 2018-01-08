Nigeria: Maritime University - Niger Delta Activist Knocks AGF, Wants Govt to Call Him to Order

Warri — A Niger Delta Activist and the immediate past Chairman of Kokodiagbene community in Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South-west Local Government area of Delta State, Mr. Sheriff Mulade, has lambasted the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, over his recent memo to the National Assembly on the location of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

Mulade is also a kinsman of leader of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo.

Mulade, who spoke to journalists in Warri, accused the AGF of secretly conspiring with the Itsekiris to deceive the federal government and urged the National Assembly to ignore the memo.

The AGF, had in a memo signed by H.A. Tahir and dated October 17, 2017, to the Clerk of the National Assembly, advised the National Assembly to change the name of the location of the Nigerian Maritime University, from Okerenkoko to Okerenghigho.

The site of Maritime University has been a subject of controversy between the Itsekiris and Ijaws claiming ownership of the land.

The Itsekiris claimed that the land is Okerenghigho, an Itsekiri name which was allegedly manipulated and named Okerenkoko by the Ijaws after the crisis between the two ethnic groups.

And the Ijaws lay claim to the land insisting that the site is Okerenkoko and claimed to have documents to prove ownership of the land.

Mulade said: "The memo from the AGF on the location of the Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko is a new diversionary strategy to delay the smooth take- off of the University, but this will not be accepted.

"It will interest the public to know, particularly the presidency that the AGF has secretly conspired with the Itsekiris to fraudulently deceive and corruptly dupe the federal government.

"Information available to us clearly indicated that the AGF and his team had 40% sharing understanding from the re-acquisition of land thereby lobbying the federal government and other Authorities to relocate the Maritime University Okerenkoko", he alleged.

Comrade Mulade therefore appealed to the National Assembly to dump the memo which he maintained was capable of generating fresh crisis in the Niger-Delta Region, especially between the Ijaws and Itsekiris of Delta State.

"I am urging the federal government to call the AGF to order now", Comrade Mulade said.