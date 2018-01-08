Nigeria: Buhari's Re-Election Bid Insensitive, Says ADP

Abuja — The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has described any talk about President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking re-election in 2019 as highly insensitive and a show of arrogance on the part of those urging him on.

There has been reports in the media alleging that the former governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has been re-appointed by the president to lead his presidential campaign for a second term.

Also last week, the Minister of Communications Technology, Adebayo Shittu, had announced that a campaign organisation for the re-election of President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in 2019 would be set up soon.

However, the National Chairman of the ADP, Yabaji Yusuf Sani, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, said it smacks of lack of respect to the feelings of suffering Nigerians who have had to face agonising moments in recent times looking for scarce fuel.

While fielding questions from journalists, Sani said the government and its officials would be afraid to say such thing in a civilised society because of the fear of backlash.

"In a civilised society, you will be mindful of the backlash. What impact has this administration made? We now have kidnappings and killings. Corruption is even more endemic. Fuel scarcity has come back. For a minister to come out and say that, it's a slap on the nation," he said.

Sani said contrary to insinuations on the absence of a more popular candidate from the North, the ADP presently has a better presidential candidate that can defeat President Buhari in the election.

According to the politician, Nigeria is blessed with intelligent personalities, adding that Nigerians are in for a pleasant surprise in 2019.

He expressed the readiness of the ADP to engage in "coalition" or "collaboration" with other political parties instead of merger ahead of 2019 to ensure that President Buhari and APC are dislodged from power.

"We can give this country what it requires in terms of leadership. This country is always looked up to. We have no business being where we are today. It is unfortunate," he said.

Sani said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has not achieved much of its programmes as specified in its manifesto because the party was not fully engaged during the drafting period.

"Believe me, President Buhari should be in his ranch drinking "fura de nunu." We are not saying he doesn't have the right to contest. But morally, it is wrong. He should be an elder stateman like the late Nelson Mandela by resetting the agenda of the country.

"Anytime somebody is insisting on something, that person has nothing to offer. Four years are enough for him being a former head of state. With this abysmal performance, it is ridiculous. He has the right. But Nigerians have the right to reject them, especially the ragtag put together organisation called the APC," the ADP national chairman added.