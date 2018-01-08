7 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magafuli Visits Ailing Kingunge At Muhimbili National Hospital

By Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT John Magufuli shares a light moment with a veteran politician, Mzee Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru, when he visited him at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in Dar es Salaam, yesterday. BOTTOM: The Head of State joins conjoined twins Maria and Consolata, in a prayer. They are admitted to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute. (Photos by State House)

President John Magufuli yesterday visited several patients admitted to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), including veteran politician, Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru.

The Head of State also visited the conjoined twins, Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti, who are admitted to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI). At Mwaisela Ward, Dr Magufuli visited Mzee Kingunge who is receiving treatment of wounds he sustained after being attacked by dogs at his residence in the city.

One of MNH doctors, Ibrahim Mkoma told President Magufuli that Mzee Kingunge is doing well. Mzee Kingunge told President Magufuli that he feels better after receiving treatment from the hospital. The Head of State said he recognises Mzee Kingunge's contribution in the country's politics and development.

At Sewahaji Ward, the Head of State visited Mr Richard Kajumulo who is the brother to Muleba South MP, Prof Anna Tibaijuka. He also visited Mr Said Abeid Salim, Ms Amina Ismail Shirwa, Mzee Hamad Lila and sent his condolences to Deputy Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local government), Dr Zainabu Chaula who has lost her mother in the ward.

