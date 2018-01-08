7 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Ndumbaro Campaign Heats Up in Songea

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sunday News Reporter in Songea

FORMER Kasulu MP on NCCR-Mageuzi ticket, Mr Moses Machali yesterday asked Songea residents to vote for Dr Damas Ndumbaro, saying he is a person who can transform their lives by bringing them development.

The outspoken politician who defected from the opposition last year said Dr Ndumbaro has been selected by the ruling party to fly its flag in Songea constituency. "I would like to ask you to vote for Dr Ndumbaro, he has been trusted by the party, he is the only person out of other candidates who can bring you true development," said Mr Machali.

Mr Machali added: "I was an opposition MP for five years, I realised many things, the constituencies that are under the ruling party perform well in terms of development, it is high time you make right decisions," Mr Machali added that the opposition has proved failure in many areas and that CCM candidates were the answer to wananchi's problems.

"The opposition has no important plan on their desk, they cannot tell you what they are planning for the people in the coming years," he said. Other opposition political parties that have launched campaigns in the constituency are ADA-Tadea and the Civic United Front (CUF).

Tanzania

Shortages of Drugs, Equipment to End Next Year - Dr Shein

FREQUENT shortages of medicines and related paradigm equipment would soon end by July 2019, if the current growth of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.