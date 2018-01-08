Tanzania: Ndumbaro Campaign Heats Up in Songea

FORMER Kasulu MP on NCCR-Mageuzi ticket, Mr Moses Machali yesterday asked Songea residents to vote for Dr Damas Ndumbaro, saying he is a person who can transform their lives by bringing them development.

The outspoken politician who defected from the opposition last year said Dr Ndumbaro has been selected by the ruling party to fly its flag in Songea constituency. "I would like to ask you to vote for Dr Ndumbaro, he has been trusted by the party, he is the only person out of other candidates who can bring you true development," said Mr Machali.

Mr Machali added: "I was an opposition MP for five years, I realised many things, the constituencies that are under the ruling party perform well in terms of development, it is high time you make right decisions," Mr Machali added that the opposition has proved failure in many areas and that CCM candidates were the answer to wananchi's problems.

"The opposition has no important plan on their desk, they cannot tell you what they are planning for the people in the coming years," he said. Other opposition political parties that have launched campaigns in the constituency are ADA-Tadea and the Civic United Front (CUF).