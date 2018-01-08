Tanzania: Caution - Video Gaming Ticking Mental Bomb

IF the inventor of the telephone, Mr Alexander Graham Bell, were to resurrect and witness the wonders that the modern phone can perform, he would probably suffer a heart attack.

It is not secret that digitalisation has literally revolutionised the telephone to a point of performing wonders, alongside which, however, it has created digital games and consequent video game addiction, that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is considering to enlist as a mental health issue.

A mental health specialist at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in Dar es Salaam, Dr Kissah Mwambene exclusively told the 'Sunday News' that digital games and use of mobile phones were now perceived as mental disorders.

She explained that this was because it led to addiction and dependent behaviour, particularly amongst youngsters, and after emerging from there, the person started experiencing the withdrawal effect.