Tanzania: Three Schools Extend Opening Date Due to Rehabilitation

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has extended the school opening day 2018 for Azania, Milambo and Jangwani Secondary schools for two weeks in order to pave the way for rehabilitation of school buildings.

In line with that, the ministry has directed Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) to tackle their roles in accordance with the contract they signed to rehabilitate the school buildings. Permanent Secretary (PS) with the Ministry, Mr Leonard Akwilapo, made the statement in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, after he visited Jangwani Secondary School to oversee the ongoing rehabilitation process.

"We have decided to extend the opening day of the three schools after conducting an assessment," he said, adding that the assessment indicated a delay by TBA in conducting the rehabilitation process.

Dr Akwilapo said the schools to extend the opening will be required to carry out changes in their academic timetable, in order to recover the learning session for the extended days. He said the three schools (Jangwani, Milambo and Azania) are among the nine schools being rehabilitated by TBA.

On the other hand, the PS expressed the need for TBA to ensure the work is done as per agreement, while ensuring the development projects assigned to them are achieved on time. He said the extending of the school's date was a very big setback for the students and the school's fate.

He expressed commitment to ensure the restoration of the schools are completed on time in order to enable the students proceed with their learning. "We appeal for calm to our students and parents over the delay in getting back to school. We are very much committed to ensure the process is done and settled as soon as possible," he noted.

He said the ministry responsible in collaboration with the regional district council administrative will ensure close monitoring to ascertain the work is completed without more delay. Rehabilitation of the schools is part of the government set plan for renovating 89 old government secondary schools countrywide. The first phase of rehabilitation plan, according to Dr Akwilapo, has been completed two years back.