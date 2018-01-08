Tanzania: Principal Judge Wambali for Judicial Betterment

Principal Judge of the Judiciary of Tanzania, Judge Ferdinand Wambali, has said the judiciary will construct additional court buildings as well as carry out renovation to the existing ones envisioned to execute justice in due course countrywide.

Judge Wambali is confident that when court cases are held with timeliness convenient with enough room to accommodate proceedings, magistrates will be able to deliver decisions without necessarily adjoining despite lack of sitting space.

He said most court clients are glued to the expectation that the sooner their cases are determined the better justice is done and seen executed. He was speaking in Musoma municipality during his tour to inspect the daily judicial routines in the Lake Zone, where he outlined some hitches affecting the execution of justice, including lack of convenient court buildings and manpower in form of magistrates, court clerks and other supporting staff.

"If magistrates especially in primary courts have adequate courtrooms to perform their duties, they will be in a better position to deliver judgment and decisions without necessarily taking turns and delaying the execution of justice to the clients" Wambali noted.

He said the judiciary is working around the clock to improve the working conditions of magistrates, especially those from grassroots who are subjected to tirelessly travel long distances to attend court proceedings in rural areas.

In addition, the Principle Judge noted that most people having cases in courts are faced with various challenges, including lack of funding to hire advocates and thus, representing themselves during hearing where in most cases the results are not well legally digested.

Earlier, the Senior Regional Resident Magistrate Richard Maganga told the Principle Judge that some magistrates were forced to conduct cases in turns consecutively due to the scarcity of buildings and thus the accumulation of undecided issues pending.

"The fact that the delivery of decisions takes relatively much longer there is a cause to urgently embark on construction of additional courtrooms as well as rehabilitating the existing ones to provide enough to accommodate more personnel and clients" He said.