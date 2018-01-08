8 January 2018

Namibia: Drowned Henties Boy's Body Washed Out

By Adam Hartman

THE body of Lee-Wayne Delwin Nanubeb (10), who drowned after being swept away into the sea at Henties Bay on Wednesday, washed out on Saturday.

The police and community had searched for the body non-stop since the incident.

The body was washed out about 12 kilometres north near the Omaruru River mouth from where he was swept away.

Nanubeb, a resident of Henties Bay, and four friends - aged between six and 10 - were swimming at the beach off the 'South Dune' suburb when a strong current swept them into deeper waters.

A young man who was on the beach at the time heard them screaming for help, and swam out to assist them.

He managed to save four boys, but lost Nanubeb, who was dragged further into the waters.

This was the first downing at the coast since the start of 2018.

