Liberia: LISCR Draw Against Wusum Stars

Double champions LISCR FC yesterday drew in their first pre-season match against Wusum Stars in Makeni, Sierra Leone.

LISCR's Gambian forward Bully Drammeh gave the 'Shipping Boys' the lead in the 56th minute before the home side leveled in the 82nd minute.

The 'Shipping Boys' led by coach Tapha Manneh departed Liberia via the Grand Cape Mount County border on Friday, January 5 for the week-long training camp, and later arrived in the evening hours. According to LISCR's media officer, T. Kla Wesley, the team is expected to play three friendly matches before returning to Liberia on Friday, January 12.

The Liberian champions will later return to the pitch against Marampa Stars on Tuesday and go into their final encounter against Diamond Stars on Thursday, January 11 at the Koidu Stadium. Twenty-five (25) players were selected by the technical staff for the week-long camp.

Striker Varney Sando was left out of the trip due to injury while Prince Urey missed the trip due to suspension.

The ongoing week-long training camp is part of the team's preparedness for the upcoming title defense in the national league and their appearance in the 2018 CAF Champions League.