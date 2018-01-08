Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe Heckler Killed in Car Crash

ZANU PF youth leader Magura Charumbira has been killed in a car crash, officials confirmed Monday.

Charumbira led a group of youths into booing and heckling former First Lady Grace Mugabe in November during a Bulawayo youth interface rally.

He was reportedly killed after his car crashed into a stationary lorry along the Harare-Bulawayo road near Norton early Monday.

Zanu PF Harare provincial youth league chairman Godwin Gomwe confirmed the accident although details were still sketchy.

"That what we are hearing and it's true he died in an accident. We do not have full details and will provide them as soon as we have them," Gomwe said.

The Bulawayo rally incident left former President Robert Mugabe seething with anger and precipitated a chain of events that led to sacking of then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa two days later forcing the military to intervene.

Mugabe was subsequently forced to resign as Mnangagwa return from brief exile in South Africa to take charge of Zanu PF before he was installed as Zimbabwe's second executive President.