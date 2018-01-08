South Africa: Successes Achieved By the Nyanga Cluster Crime Combatting Team

press release

The Nyanga Cluster Crime Combatting Team have achieved enormous successes in their precinct since their establishment in March last year and their implementation in April in line with the National Trio Crime Action Plan.

The team consisted of various disciplines in the organisation. They focused mainly on police stations which contributed most towards hijackings, house robberies and business robberies. Having been implemented during the past nine months, the team's efforts resulted in significant successes with the arrest of suspects involved in hijacking cases, house robberies, business robberies, possession of unlicensed firearms and drugs and other various crimes. The hotspots identified for TRIO crimes, namely Guguletu, Nyanga and Philippi East policing precincts, were flooded with various focused operations. Two hundred and twenty-three (223) daily crime combatting operations were conducted, 60 intelligence driven operations as well as 34 cluster driven joint operations, which resulted in a number of key arrests.

Twenty-one suspects were arrested for house robbery, 21 for business robbery, seven for hijacking, 21 for the possession of illegal/prohibited firearms and ammunition, nine for possession of stolen property, possession of hijacked and stolen vehicles, 166 arrests for drugs, 72 for possession of dangerous weapons, 46 for dealing in liquor and more arrests for various other crimes.

Fourteen illegal and prohibited firearms and 53 live rounds were confiscated, 43.809kg of dagga, 388.48g of tik, 160.25 mandrax tablets, 71 knives, 2086.kl of liquor, cellular telephones, eight stolen vehicles, car radios, a toy gun, a gas gun, a television, a fridge and various other items, including cash, were confiscated. These successes were mainly achieved in the three identified hotspots.

The team continues to conduct focused operations in these areas in conjunction with other specialised units in the province, and other Law Enforcement Agencies and Departments.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula congratulated the team for their team spirit, their efforts, diligence and their smart tactics in achieving tremendous successes in addressing Trio crimes in the Nyanga Cluster.