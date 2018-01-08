Namibia: 'I'm Done With Music for Now' - Kauandenge

Windhoek — Unlike his entry onto the local music scene - which was characterized by hype and a media circus - erstwhile oviritje musician Jossie Kauandenge has decided to sneak out of the music industry, without saying goodbye.

And music's loss, this newspaper has learned, is a win for his first true love; politics. Or 'polotics' as he would pronounce it.

Kauandenge, a former political nomad who eventually flirted with the music industry dropping several hits, before finding stability as a City of Windhoek councillor on the ticket of the National Unity Democratic Organisation (NUDO), told Entertainment Now that contrary to rumours of him planning a return to the recording studio, his primary focus at this point remains the advancement of his booming political career.

"I'm done with music for now. I'm concentrating more on my political career with the NUDO congress coming up in May this year. I'm running for the secretary general position (and) that's where my focus is at the moment," Kauandenge said.

He was however quick to indicate that he will remain a loyal supporter of local music, lending moral and material support to upcoming musicians where possible.

"Music will forever remain my passion," Kauandenge said, further revealing that his chances of scooping the SG position at NUDO are promising.

In 2005, at the age of 31, Joseph the politician made way for Jossie the pop star when Kauandenge released his debut CD, 'Mbakotoka', which means 'I am back' in Otjiherero - a title which he reportedly chose after surviving heavy blows to his political career, at the time. In January 2017 Kauandenge, again, set the industry ablaze with a fresh video of his smash hit Pandeka. Little did the masses know that this was their last glimpse of Kauandenge swinging that knee.

Kauandenge served as the secretary general of NUDO from 2003 to 2004, and occupied the same position at the DTA Youth League from 1998 to 2003. He also had his own political party between 1997 and 1998, which was known as the Namibia Movement for Independent Candidates (NMIC).

He later flirted with the Republican Party (RP) as an advisor to party president Henk Mudge.

In 2007, Kauandenge returned to politics and landed himself a top post - that of secretary general of the Namibia Democratic Movement for Change (NMDC). This stint was however short-lived.