South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for Carjacking and Armed Robbery in Khayelitsha

press release

In pursuit of realising the SAPS's mission to ensure that offenders are brought to book, vigilant SAPS members attached to Khayelitsha SAPS arrested three suspects for carjacking and armed robbery.

On 5 January 2018 at about 18:30, the 49-year-old complainant was delivering furniture at a residence at Chris Hani Street, Site C, Khayelitsha, when he was approached by three unknown men. Two of them were armed. One of the suspects fired a shot into the ground and the victim ran for safety into the house where they would do the delivery. The suspects followed him into the house. They demanded money and took the key of the vehicle from him. The suspects then drove away with the vehicle and furniture. A patrol van passed the crime scene and the victim stopped them. Police gave chase and managed to arrest three of the suspects and recovered both the vehicle and the furniture.

In a separate incident on Friday 5 January 2018 at 22:00, Khayelitsha SAPS members were patrolling in Site C, Khayelitsha, with a marked police vehicle. They received information about a vehicle with occupants suspected to be in possession of a stolen firearm. It was a Toyota Corolla Registration number ZSN 869 GP. They spotted the vehicle and gave chase. The occupants managed to escape from the vehicle and ran into a nearby shop.

Police managed to apprehend two suspects. They found also ammunition in the vehicle. Proceeding further with the investigation, they searched the shop where they found a hidden firearm and they arrested three more suspects.

The serial number of the firearm, a Norinco pistol, was filed off and ten rounds of ammunition were also confiscated. The five suspects were detained at SAPS Khayelitsha for the possession of illegal firearm and ammunition.

These arrested suspects are due to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates' Court on Monday 2018-01-08 on charges of carjacking, armed robbery and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.