South Africa: Police Seek Community Assistance in Serious Incidents of Crime

press release

Port Elizabeth: Gelvandale detectives is seeking the assistance of the community in relation to a murder which took place between 6/01 and 7/01.

According to police information, at about 07:30 this morning, 7 January 2017, the body Ashton Saterdag (20) was found lying in a lane in Bramlin Markman in Gelvandale. It is alleged that Saterdag was repeatedly bashed on his head with a large stone. The stone was found near the crime scene. Motive for the fatal killing is unknown at this stage and police are investigating a case of murder.

In another incident, at about 06:15 this morning, a security official and an unknown coloured male were embroiled in a scuffle in Chase Street Gelvandale. It is alleged that the security official was on his way to work when he was approached by the unknown person. The suspect pulled out a gun and threatened the complainant. The complainant was assaulted with the firearm. A physical tussle ensued and the security official overpowered the suspect and during the altercation, the suspect fell to the ground and died. A post mortem will be done to determine exact cause of death. It was later established that the firearm was a gas pistol.

The deceased person is unknown at this stage. He is approx. 40 years old, has red hair and is sporting a number of tattoos on his body and arm.

Police are investigating a case of attempted robbery and an inquest.

Anyone who can assist police in their investigation on the murder in Bramlin Markman as well as in the identification of the suspect in the attempted robbery is asked to contact D/W/O Neil Hendricks at SAPS Gelvandale on 041 4017003 or 0824421816.