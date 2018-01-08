Luanda — The National Football Squad left last Sunday for Morocco, host of the 2018 African Nations Cup for Home-based Players (CHAN), with a display of confidence in getting a positive result from their participation in this continental competition, which is scheduled to happen from 13 January to 04 February.

The senior men's National team will try to improve the result of their last CHAN participation, in Rwanda, in which they did not manage to move beyond the groups stage.

The Angolan delegation is headed by the chairman of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Artur Almeida.

Before their debut game in CHAN2018, with Burkina Faso, the Sable Antelopes will play a friendly game, on Tuesday, with Guinea Conakry.

At CHAN2018, Angola are part of Group D, alongside Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Congo Brazzaville.

This is Angola's third participation in CHAN, after being present in Sudan (2011), where they were vice champions, and Rwanda (2016) where the squad did not go beyond the groups stage.