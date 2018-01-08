South Africa: Three Suspects to Appear in Court for a Bail Application

press release

Three hijackers are expected to re-appear for a bail application in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates' Court. The trio, aged 20, 23 and 29 were arrested in December by members of the Provincial Anti-Hijacking Task Team. The suspects reside in Europe and Barcelona informal settlements in Guguletu, which are situated opposite the airport industrial road along the N2. The latter targeted motorists who were en route to the airport and sometimes filling up with fuel at the garage. The trio were arrested for cases of hijacking, attempted murder and business robbery committed between August and December 2017 in Bishop Lavis, Guguletu and Nyanga.

In August the suspects hijacked a Woolworths van containing female clothing in the Bishop Lavis area and in September they hijacked a shop owner's vehicle full of groceries in Nyanga. In November they proceeded to hijack another victim's car in the Bishop Lavis area and stabbed him several times with a knife, demanded his bank card pin number and left him to die among the shacks. More than R3000 was withdrawn from the victim's bank account. Last month the same culprits hijacked another vehicle in NY108 in Guguletu which was en route to the airport's side, and they also committed a business robbery in the area of Bishop Lavis.

These successes were achieved by means of the tireless efforts and sleepless nights by members of the Provincial Anti-Hijacking Task Team and resulted in the arrest of the three culprits. Their arrests had a huge impact on crime in the Cluster.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended the members for their good investigative skills and for arresting these culprits. He also urged motorists to always be vigilant when driving in the area of Nyanga as a whole, and especially at Borcherd's Quarry, Gugulethu, the N2 in the vicinity of the airport as well as in Eisleben and Klipfontein Roads and the Philippi East area. To report criminal activities people are encouraged to call the Nyanga Cluster TRIO Crimes Hotline number 021 935 9957, their nearest police stations and/or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.