Angola: Uíge - Governor Urges Faithful to Fight Cholera Outbreaks and Malaria

Uíge — The provincial governor of Uíge, Pinda Simão, called on Sunday in this city to the faithful of the Evangelical Baptist Church in Angola, and the population in general to continue to observe the prevention measures against cholera and malaria that is devastating the province.

Speaking at the end-of-term service of the provincial secretary of the referred church, Reverend Makiadi Filipe, the Governor Pinda Simão said that the effort of all is of paramount importance to combat the cholera that plagues the city of Uíge since December 21, 2017.

On the occasion the official reported that until January 6 the hospital had registered 250 cases and eight deaths as a result of the cholera outbreak.