South Africa: Police Seek Urgent Assistance in Locating Missing Couple

press release

The South African Police Service appeals for information regarding the whereabouts of a couple, Guy Mclaughlin (40) and Lindsay Lamb (33), who were on holiday in the Eastern Cape. Family members have reported them as missing after failing to get into contact with the couple.

They were going to travel up to Hogsback and then proceed up the Wild Coast before leaving the Province back to Gauteng.

Information from relatives initially suggested that left Grahamstown for Hogsback on Friday, 5 January 2018. A vehicle matching the description was seen on the N2 on Friday travelling towards Butterworth by traffic officers conducting speed traps. There is a possibility that the couple may be along the Transkei coast.

They were driving a Metallic Brown Audi station wagon that had bicycles on the roof with registration number RSM 324 GP.

Any person with information on the couple to contact their local police station, Warrant Officer Andrew Bovey of the Grahamstown SAPS on 0823019408 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.