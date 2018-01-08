Zambia: Kitwe Cholera Cases Hit 3

Kitwe District has recorded the third case of chorela, Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang'ombe has disclosed.

Kang'ombe said the third victim involves a 27 year old man of Chipata Compound in Kitwe.

Kang'ombe has confirmed that the patient has since been moved to Bulangililo Cholera treatment Centre.

"Third case of Cholera confirmed in Kitwe this morning 08.01.2017: A male aged 27 from another unplanned settlement, Chipata Compound is positive with RDT. Medical personel has since moved the patient to Bulangililo CTC-cholera treatment centre," said Kang'ombe.

On Saturday, Kitwe recorded two first cholera cases involving children aged 8 and 14 months from other two unplanned settlements.