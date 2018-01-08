Zambia: Chingola Council Moves to Prevent Cholera Outbreak

8 January 2018

Chingola Council Moves to Prevent Cholera Outbreak

By Mike Makasa

The Chingola Municipal Council has stepped up efforts to avoid the outbreak of cholera with measures put in place is to improve sanitation in markets and bus stations

Council public relations manager Dona Mbalwe says the measures include disinfecting and chlorinating most areas that could result in an outbreak of the pandemic which has affected mostly the capital city - Lusaka.

Mbalwe said other measures put in place include examining of all chefs and staffs that serve food in restaurants and ensure they are certified by the institutional health inspectors.

She said the council has mounted two disinfection stations at Musenga and Solwezi turnoff to disinfect public buses coming from Kitwe, Solwezi and Chililabombwe.

Mbalwe added that the move has been done in order to intensify other preventive measures the Council has embarked on to prevent Cholera breakout in the district.

"The council has taken all these intensive measures in order to safeguard the lives of the general public in the district of Chingola and also those who are just passing through and/or visiting.

"People are therefore advised to exercise high levels of hygiene so that together we fight the Cholera outbreak," said Mbalwe.

