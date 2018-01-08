Liberia: West Point All Stars Win 1st 'Challenge Cup'

There was wild jubilation in the Township of West Point on Saturday as two soccer clubs from the community won two trophies in the 'Follow the Water Holiday Challenge Cup.'

The two teams, West Point Young Stars (U12) and their senior team U14, defeated Duport Road All-Stars (U12) 1-0 and U14, 4-2 respectively to lift the two trophies.

Liberian Sweden-based midfielder Amadiya Rennie with the skipper of West Point All-Stars' goalie

The West Point Young Stars' (U12) goal in the first game came from striker Bill Weah midway in the second half of the game, played at the Duport Road market sports field in Paynesville.

The home side made several efforts to get the equalizer without success because West Point team members, including Sam Mensah, Paul Akese, Daniel Toe, Junior Saydee, Moses Weah, Eli Barry and Josephus Awortkle, held their ground.

In the U14 category, two players from the Duport Road All-Stars were asked not to participate because the organizers said they were overage.

The match was interesting as the home side fought hard to redeem their community after their junior side had lost 1-0 in the first game.

They showed early flashes of victory, but West Point Young Stars (U14) held their ground and frustrated their efforts.

The victorious U12 West Point side with Mr. David Suah of the David Suah Foundation

It was during the second half that the home side took the lead, which was later canceled in a free kick. The visitors made several changes. Both sides wasted goal bagging chances as the minutes ticked away to end the exciting second match.

The visitors, West Point All Stars' best moment came during the five-five penalty kicks, scoring three against one by the home side, to set up a celebration that began in the field and ended in West Point in central Monrovia.

Speaking at the end of the games, Doc Lawson, the chief executive officer of Donami Sports, said the objective of the tournament was the 'constructive transformation' of young people to realize their social contribution to the development of their communities.

He indicated that 'donami' means 'constructive transformation.' Lawson then commended the winners and encouraged the losers to do better next time.

David Suah of the David Suah Foundation, a partner with Donami Sports, assured the participants of his readiness to work with Donami Sports in future projects to benefit the youth.

The young winners were later entertained at a local restaurant

The Liberia Football Association's technical director, Henry Brown, commended the organizers and the participants, stating that grassroots football is one of the important components of developing soccer in the country.

He assured the organizers of the LFA's support in imparting the spirit of fair-play, competition and the joy of effort in the kids.

Presenting the U14 trophy to the winners, Liberian Sweden-based player Amadiya Rennie commended the players and the organizers, and promised to make his contribution to the organizers in the development of the kids in the future.

Josiah Toe, head of West Point Donami Sports-YMCA Organizing Committee, also commended Doc Lawson for his consistent support to the development of young people in and through sports.

The winners will now travel to engage youth teams in Harbel, Margibi County as part of the nationwide campaign to identify the best U12 and U14 teams that would represent the country, the organizers said.