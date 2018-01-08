8 January 2018

South Africa: Two Killed in Cape Town Shooting

Police are on the hunt for a gang of robbers who hit a shebeen in Marikana, Cape Town and opened fire, killing two people and injuring three on Saturday night.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk, the bullets flew at the establishment at about 22:30 when the group entered and robbed the patrons, randomly shooting at people.

Two men, aged 29 and 33, were killed.

"The injured [men] were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," he said.

Double murder and attempted murder cases are under investigation.

The mass shooting comes four months after 11 people were killed in a tavern bloodbath in Marikana settlement in September, resulting in a manhunt which led to the arrest of four suspects in November.

The motive of the massacre - which saw four people shot dead inside a tavern, three inside a shack nearby, one outside the structure, two between the shacks and one person succumbing to their injuries in hospital - had not yet been confirmed, but locals previously told News24 that it may be linked to vigilante killings in which seven people were murdered that same month.

The suspects, all locals, had been nabbed for unrelated crimes and were linked through forensic evidence and witness statements, police minister Fikile Mbalula said at the time.

