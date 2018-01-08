Liberia: Curtis Realigns With CDC

Brewerville City Mayor George V. Curtis not only congratulated President-elect George Manneh Weah on his runoff victory, but called on him to be aware of his civic duty to the country as the President, even though he won on the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The CDC is a tripartite party which consists of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) of the President-elect; the National Patriotic Party (NPP) of jailed former President Charles Taylor; and the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP) of former House Speaker Alex Tyler.

Mayor Curtis spoke at program marking the regular annual 'Thank You God for the blessings showered on the people of the city' in 2017. He said Weah has made history, and expressed the hope that his success at the polls would also help him reap the benefits that he has longed for over the years.

"I am one of the founding members of the CDC in America, from where I have contributed to the party over the years. Therefore, I've come back home to support the party's mission, but due to some policy differences, I had to test the other side of politics. That is now in the past. So today, I avail myself to contribute to CDC's long prayed for change," Curtis said.

He noted that President-elect Weah will succeed when he allows the right teams to serve. "I believe that Weah will do better," he said.

On the essence of the year end party he organized, and has regularly held since he took office in 2012, Curtis said the occasion is his way of thanking God for the collective efforts of his people geared towards peace, unity and development, adding: "It is my own little way of glorifying God."

The occasion was also intended for him and some of his office staff to give comprehensive reports to the residents on activities they carried out during the year.

"By God's grace, we were able to receive a bank in this city. The police station and the court house as well as the administrative quarters are all ready for use. Therefore, we are grateful to God for His grace and abundant blessings, but we look forward to a prosperous 2018," he noted.

Cllr. Pearl Brown Bull, a resident of Brewerville, described Curtis' regular interactions with the residents as something that was shaping the collective life of the city. "I am impressed that we come together at a particular gathering and exchange pleasantries. This shows that our unity as a people is guaranteed," Cllr. Bull said.

Brewerville city was created by a Legislative Act in 1870.