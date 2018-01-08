8 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Hospitalised After Attempted Hijacking By Passengers in Pretoria

A man, who had given a lift to two men, has been hospitalised after the men allegedly turned on him and attempted to hijack him near Fountain Circle.

According to Garsfontein police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller, the man had been shot in the stomach.

Miller explained that a scuffle ensued between the man and one of the suspects. At the time, a vehicle passing by hit the suspect.

"We don't know the circumstances around this. The passerby alerted police at Fountain Circle who responded to the scene, but his details weren't taken down. So, we don't know if he has gone to a police station to report the matter or not," Miller said.

The suspect has also been hospitalised and is under police guard, while the second suspect escaped on foot, Miller said.

Miller added that police have opened an attempted murder and attempted hijacking case.

The suspect is expected to appear in court once he recovers from his injuries.

