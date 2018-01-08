8 January 2018

Tanzania: Former Stalwart Defender Athumani Juma 'Chama' Passes On

By Majuto Omary Momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — Former Young Africans stalwart defender Athuman Juma "Chama" is no more. Chama died early on Monday at Muhimbili National Hospital where he was hospitalised for a fortnight.

Chama played for Young Africans in the 1980s, and gained fame for his rivalry with Simba Sports club striker Zamoyoni "Golden Boy" Mogella. Chama was invariably assigned to mark the then dangerous Mogella in matches pitting the Dar es Salaam giants in the 1980s.

Family spokesperson Abeid Mziba told The Citizen that Chama would be buried on Tuesday at 1pm at the Kisutu cemetery, adding that mourners were gathering at the late player's home in Dovya Kwa Abiola in Dar es Salaam.

Mziba said late Chama was admitted to Muhimbili National Hospital two weeks ago after he was paralysed, adding that the former defender would be remembered for his exploits on the pitch.

"It's a big blow for the football fraternity, especially Young Africans and their fans. Chama was for many years Yanga's most dependable defender. He was a top-notch player from which up-and-coming footballers learnt a lot," he said.

