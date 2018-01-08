Liberia: House of Representatives Leadership Confirms Rep. Fallah Illness

Photo: Liberian Observer

Representative Thomas Fallah

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has confirmed news of the illness of one of its members, Representative Thomas P. Fallah of District Five, Montserrado County.

However, the House in a Press Statement, through its Press Bureau, stated that Rep. Fallah's illness is not a serious one and that he's on a 'normal medical check-up' in neighboring La Côte d'Ivoire.

A local daily, in one of its publications, had insinuated that the lawmaker was gravely ill and was out of the country receiving medical treatment.

Rep. Fallah, who is member of the 53rd Legislator, was again elected in the Tuesday, October 10th, Presidential and Legislative Elections for a third term and as member of the 54th National Legislature, which is yet to convene in Plenary.

His name had been one of the names surfacing in the corridors of the Capitol that he might likely contest to fill the vacant Speaker post.

In the House's statement, Rep. Fallah could not attend the certification program at the National Elections Commission, on Thursday, Jan 4, due to medical reasons.

"He travelled to neighbouring La Côte d'Ivoire on Tuesday Jan. 2nd, to conduct a routine medical examination.

He had also experienced some abnormities in his wrist. Neither a doctor nor a family has disclosed or indicated any critical condition of the lawmaker as in the case reported by the Daily Observers Newspaper," the House of Representative said.

Accompanied by his Special Assistant, Emmett Dennis (not former University of Liberia President), the CDC lawmaker, is expected to return to the country early next week.

The statement also said, the House of Representatives is completely amused by a wave of reports either pre-emptive of major illness or death of Members-elect of the House.

According to them, recently, the death news of Districts Four and 12 Representatives-elect of Montserrado, Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis and George Beyan Samah, was widely circulated on the Social Media.

The House's Press Bureau is urging journalists to authenticate their information before publication or broadcast.

Meanwhile, it is now receiving accreditation letters from media establishments in order for its bona fide reporter to cover and report on happenings of the 54th National Legislature.

"Only accredited media personnel will be allowed to cover events at the Capitol Building throughout the Legislative year beginning with the opening and the Speaker's election on January 15, 2018."